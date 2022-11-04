The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 378 incidents between Oct. 23-29, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Bayview loop, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Allow illegal operation of motor vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. N., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, Windsor St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fight, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 36th St. NE, Remer.
Fire, Main St. E., Remer.
Fire, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Fifth St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Hang up, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Hang up, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Front St. W., Walker.
Home, Front St. W., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Roosevelt, Pine River.
Overdose, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Person, Industrial Park, Walker.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Possession, First St. N., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Sixth St. S., Walker.
Property, Little Wolf Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property damage, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Windsor St., Pine River.
Property damage, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property retrieval, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Property retrieval, Lower Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Removal, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Y Frontage, Walker.
Removal, First St. S., Pine River.
Removal, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Removal, C.R. 8, Bena.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Repossession, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Snowberry, Hackensack.
Residence, King’s Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Danens Trail, Remer.
Residence, Mae Bill Dr. NE, Longville.
Residence, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, 20th St. NW, Backus.
Residence, Starlite Trail, Walker.
Runaway, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
School bus stop arm violation, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Third St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Suicide, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Threat, First St. N., Pine River.
Threat, Main St. E., Remer.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Agency Bay, Walker.
Threats, Park Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Norway Lake Rd., Pine River.
Trespassing two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Fire Service Rd., 2321 NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Old Agency, Walker.
Vehicle, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Violation of court order, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Vulnerable adult, Walker.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 61st Ave., NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Partridge, Longville
Welfare check, Swede Lake Trail, Backus.
Welfare check, Town Hall Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 3712 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Goldfinch Lane, Longville.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.