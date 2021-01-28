The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 317 incidents between Jan. 17-23, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Abandoned vehicle, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Bite, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Bite, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Complaints, skating rink, Pine River.
Complaints, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Rocky Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Hwy, 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Failure to display license plate, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Harassment, C.R. 4, Remer.
Harassment, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, First St. S., Pine River.
Identity Theft, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
In the ditch, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine Rd., Pine River.
Lift assist, River St., Pine River.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Possession of tobacco, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, 88th Ave. NE, Swatara.
Property check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy.. 200 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Public assist, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Removal of person, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Removal of person (two calls), Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Repossession, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Residence check, Bluebill Trail, Longville.
Residence check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Residence check, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Residence check, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Road conditions, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Industrial Park, Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 4, Boy River.
Threats, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Fox Haven Dr., Walker.
Traffic incident, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Vehicle, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Oak Ave. SE, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Norway Lake S., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vehicle, Carpenter St., Backus.
Violation of DANCO order, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Vulnerable adult, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Warning, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, 76th Ave. NE ,Remer.
Welfare check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Bluff Trail NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Winterberry Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
