Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 331 incidents between Dec. 27-Jan. 2, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Sailstar Dr., Cass Lake.
Activity, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Activity, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Activity, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Assault, Steamboat, Walker.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, White Cloud Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Burglary, 29th Ave. SW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Carbon monoxide detector, Fifth Street S., Walker.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 54th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Dangerous dog, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 6, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, Pine Point Rd. NW Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Disturbing the peace, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic, N. Pleasant Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Domestic, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Extra patrol, Timberglade Dr., Walker.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Fight, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Fire, Milton Lake, Remer.
Gas drive-off, First St. S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 44th St. NE, Remer.
Harassment, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Harassment, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
In the ditch, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371, Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist (two calls), White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Loose dog, Brook Park, Pine River.
Missing person, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 84 NW Pine River.
Natural death, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Noise complaint, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Norway, Cass Lake.
Property, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Property damage (two calls), 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Little Portage Trail, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Property damage, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River
Public assist, Snowberry, Hackensack.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal (two calls), Sixth Ave. NW, Longville
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Residence, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence (two calls), Belle Terre, Walker
Residence, Bargen Lane NE, Longville.
Residence, Blue Jay Trail, Backus.
Residence, Kabekona Lane, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Threats, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Traffic incident, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Traffic stop, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Second St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, Garrett Dr., Pine River.
Vehicle, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Vehicle, York St., Pine River.
Vehicle, 40th St. NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, First St. S., Hackensack.
Violation of protection order, Rapala Dr. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Old Six Mile Dr., Bena.
Welfare, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, W. Swift Lake, Remer.
Welfare check, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, 165th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
