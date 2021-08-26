The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 469 incidents between Aug. 15-21, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Woodtick Trail NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Activity, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Woodland Drive, Hackensack.
Activity, Front St., Pine River.
Activity, Wabedo, Longville.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assault, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Assault (two calls), Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Kabekona, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, social services, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Vermillion, Deer River.
Business checks (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Walker.
Business check, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Business check, Federal Dam.
Business check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business checks (two incidents), First St. N., Pine River.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Main St., Federal Dam.
Crime against family, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Forbes Park, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute, Buckshot Trail, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River
Driving after revocation, C.R. 171, Pine River.
EMS transport only (seven calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Fireworks, Snowball Road, Remer.
Fleeing an officer, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Garbage dumping, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire (two incidents), C.R. 1 SW, Pequot Lakes.
Grass/forest fire, Lupient Point, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Harassment, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Bayview Rd. NW, Walker.
Illegal fire, Harrier Trail, Hackensack.
Improper lane change, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lost/found, Fifth St., Pine River.
Missing person, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, Front St. S., Pine River.
Passing on wrong side, Hwy 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Property check (two calls), C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Property damage, Front St., Pine River.
Property damage, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Property damage, 54th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Grace Lane, Bena.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 4, Boy River.
Reckless driving, C.R. 7, Longville.
Removal of person, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal of person, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Removal of person, C.R. 4 N., Boy River.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, First St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Trespassing (two incidents), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Unsafe start or park, Second St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Violation of court order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
