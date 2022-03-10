The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 327 incidents between Feb. 27-March 5, including the following:
Accident, no injury (two incidents), Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Accident, no injury, 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, First St. N., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 5, Longville.
Accident with injuries, 64th St. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Activity, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Activity, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Activity, Norway Ave., Pine river.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Highland Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Bite, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Bite, 23rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Business, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Death, Division St. W., Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, S. First St., Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Central Ave., Bena.
Domestic, First St. N., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Old Agency, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Extra patrol, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Main St. W., Remer.
Fight, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gun, Second Ave., Bena.
Hang up, Front St. W., Walker.
Hang up, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Y Frontage, Walker.
Harassment, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Harassment, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Home, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Identity theft, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Willard Lake, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Main St. E., Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
In the ditch, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Injured, School Lane, Longville.
Lift assist (two incidents), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Motorist assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Natural death, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Obscenity, Third St., Pine River.
Person of interest. 169th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property damage, Sparrow, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute (two incidents), Baywood Drive, Walker.
Public assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Woodtick Trail NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Removal, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Removal, Breezy Point, Walker.
Residence, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Residence, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, Thunder Lake, Remer.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Runaway, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Terminal patient, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Vehicle, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Cross Country Dr., Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Welfare, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Welfare, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check (two calls), Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Oak Point Rd. ,Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
