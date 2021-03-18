The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 358 incidents between March 17-13, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, E. Warren Lane, Remer.
Accident with injuries, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Front St. W., Walker.
Assault, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Bufflehead Lane, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Twin Hills Road, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, other, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Central Ave., Bena.
Attempt to locate, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Burglary, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Business, Shingobee, Walker.
Business (four calls), Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Business, Reservation, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 84,Longville.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Complaints, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack
Crime against the family, neglect, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371 NW, Pine River.
Fail to yield right of way, Second and Barclay, Pine River.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Garage, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Garbage dumping, Industrial Park Drive, Walker.
Harassment, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Identity theft, Hummingbird, Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls) Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Injured, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, 50th St. NW, Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Person of interest, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property check, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property damage, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Property damage, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Removal, 66th Ave. NE, Remer.
Removal, King St., Backus.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Residence, W. Big Portage, Backus.
Residence, Health Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, (two calls) Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, three stops, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, four stops, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, College St., Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena
Threats, Mayflower Trail, Outing.
Traffic stop, Elm Ave. W., Walker.
Traffic stop, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Truant, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr. NW, Federal Dam.
Vehicle, 74th Ave. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Violation of DANCO, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Warning, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Lake Shore.
Warning (four incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (nine incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Front Street, Pine River.
Welfare, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Boone Point, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
