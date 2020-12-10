The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 350 incidents between Nov. 29-Dec. 5, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Cleveland, Walker.
Assault, 72nd St. NW, Walker
Assault, Roosevelt, Outing.
Assist other agency, fire department, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Pine River.
Burglary, Strawberry Lane, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Burglary, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Highland Inn Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 60th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Careless driving, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Deer crash, no injury, Pine Point Rd. NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Second Ave., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontagge Rd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Forgery, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hang up, White Stone Dr., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Wood St. N., Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
In the ditch, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Loose animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Natural death, Black Duck, Boy River.
Natural death, 36th St. NW, Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Christmas Point, Walker.
Person of interest, Sailstar Ct. NE, Cass Lake.
Possession of alcohol, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Probation/parole, First Ave. E., Bena.
Probation/parole, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property damage, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Airport Road, Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 38th St. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Removal, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, 15th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Pinecone Lane, Walker.
Rersidence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Bay View, Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Front St. S., Pine River.
Terminal patient, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Second St. E., Bena.
Threat, N. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Threats, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Threats, Juneberry Trail, Walker.
Threats, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Washburn Ave., Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy 371, Walker.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Second St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle (two incidents), 16th St. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Norway Lake Road, Pine River.
Victim, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Violation of harassment order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare, Division St. S., Walker.
Welfare, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Welfare check, 36th St. NW, Akeley.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longtville.
Welfare check, Oak Lawn Dr., Remer.
Welfare check, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hillsdale, Walker.
Welfare check, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Welfare check, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
