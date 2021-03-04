The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 366 incidents between Feb. 21-27, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, Liens Lane NE, Longville.
Accident, fatal, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, North Trail NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Activity, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Activity, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Activity, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Activity, Front St. N., Backus.
Activity, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Bear’s Den Drive, Backus.
Activity, 57th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Partridge, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Barking dog, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Whipholt, Walker.
Burglary, three calls, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Business, 88th St. NE, Boy River.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
CO detector, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Complaints, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Crime against the family, abuse, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, neglect, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, neglect, Division St. W., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Disturbing the peace, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Second St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Fight, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fleeing an officer, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Chimney Point, Hackensack.
Identity theft, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Injured, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, 10th St. S., Walker.
Missing person, Second Ave., Bena.
Motorist assist, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Noise complaint, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, C.R. 8, Bena.
Person of interest, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lichen Trail NW, Backus.
Person of interest (two calls), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Public assist, Maple Leaf, Walker.
Public assist, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Public assist, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal of person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal of person, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Removal of person (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Runaway, Main St. E., Remer.
School bus stop arm violation, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Speed (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), C.R. 1/20th Ave., Pine River.
Terminal patient, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Threats, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Threats, Pine St., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Vehicle, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Warning (six incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Breezy Point, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.