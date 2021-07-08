The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 512 incidents between June 27-July 3, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, 108th St. NE, Boy River.
Abandoned vehicle, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Accident, no injury, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, fifth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 3712 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, Templer Point, Walker.
Assault, Big Deep Lake Road, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, EMS, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, N. Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, 24th ?St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, 38th St. NW, Hackensack.
Bite, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Bite, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Boat incident, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Burglary, King St. N., Backus.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Burglary, Front St., Pine river.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Front St. N., Backus.
Business, Federal Dam.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaints, Vine St., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Partridge, Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, E. Ponto Lake Dr., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, 24th St. NW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Partridge, Longville. Disorderly conduct, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Ryans Circle NE, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Disturbing the peace, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Domestic (two calls), Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Domestic, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Drive y shooting, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Failure to display lights, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fire, Midway Circle, Walker.
Fire, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Fire, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Fire, Hiram Loop Road, Hackensack.
Fireworks, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Fireworks, Division St. W., Backus.
Fireworks, S. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Fleeing an officer, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Hang up, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Lift assist, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, 823 Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Missing person, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Noise complaint, 60th Ave,. NW, Akeley.
Person, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Person, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property damage, Second St., SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property damage, Church Lane, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Cemetery Rd., Hackensack.
Removal, First St. S., Hackensack.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Repossession, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Roosevelt, Outing.
Residence check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Bluhms Trail, Remer.
Residence check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Roadway information, Lower Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Fledgling Way, Akeley.
Threats, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Threats, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Threats, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Lantern Bay Lane, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 44th Ave. NW, Hackensack
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker
Violation of DANCO order, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, S. Lake, Outing.
Warning (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, York St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Templer Point, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Atlas Ave. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, Hidden, Walker.
Welfare check, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
