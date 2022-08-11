The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 404 incidents between July 31 and Aug. 6, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 5, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Outing.
Accident with injuries, Peninsula Road, Outing.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, River St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Abbe Ct. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Boat, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Birch Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Aspen Ave. N
W., Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Careless driving, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Front St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Complaints, Front St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, S. Second St., Cass Lake
Crime against family, abuse, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Dangerous dog, Old Housing, Bena.
Dangerous dog, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ford Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Driving after cancellation (IPS), Prince Lane, Longville.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Extra patrol, Central Ave. N., Pine River.
Fire, Front St., Pine River.
Fire, S. Green, Longville.
Fireworks, White Pine, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Improper lane change, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 44th St. NE, Remer.
Injured, Pine Cliff Rd., Walker.
Lift assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Honesty Trail, Walker.
Loose animal, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Mentally ill person, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Mentally ill person, First Ave. W., Boy River.
Missing person, Breezy Point, Walker.
Neglect/abuse, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Island Lake Dr., Longville.
Noise complaint, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Noise complaint (two calls), First St. N., Hackensack.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Norway, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Pedestrian accident, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Person (two incidents), C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Person, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker
Person, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Possession, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Possession, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Property check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Ten Mile Lane NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Public assist, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Reckless driving, Barclay Ave/First St., Pine River.
Removal, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, King St. N., Backus.
Residence, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Residence, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Breezy Point, Walker.
Residence, W. Swift Lake, Remer.
Residence, Tower View, Hackensack.
Residence, (two calls) Mae Bill Dr. NE, Longville.
Residence, Draper Rd. NE, Remer.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Runaway, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threats, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incidents (five), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Trespassing, 12th St. NW, Backus.
Trespassing, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Boone Point, Hackensack.
Violation of protection order, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Main St., Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning (3 incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Aspen Lane, Walker.
