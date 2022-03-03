Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 310 incidents between Feb. 20-26, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Grouse Pines Lane, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, Diamond Point Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, First St. S., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Lake, Outing.
Assault, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assault, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Burglary, First Ave. E., Backus.
Business, Front St. NW, Walker.
Business, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Business, Oberly Loop, Walker,
Business, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Complaint, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Disturbing the peace (two separate calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, Division St. W., Pine River.
Domestic, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Domestic, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Ah Gwah Ching Rd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Trefoil Dr. SW, Backus.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Erratic driving, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Fight, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
General, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Gun, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Hang up, Division St. S., Walker.
Harassment, Carpenter St., Backus.
Harassment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Home, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (three incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
In the ditch (three incidents), Hwy. 200, Longville.
In the ditch, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
In the ditch, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Lift assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Mail, King St. N., Backus.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Neglect, abuse, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Other, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Other, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Other, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Other, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Other, King st. S., Backus.
Other, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Howard Lake Rd., Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 N, Hackensack.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Reckless driving, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Aspen Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Breezy Point, Walker.
Residence, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Residence, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Residence, Northland Lane, Walker.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Residence, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, N. Kabekona Dr., Walker.
Residence, 76th St. NW, Akeley.
Runaway, Division St. W., Backus.
Runaway, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Rocky Point, Walker.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Front St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River,.
Violation of protection order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warning (seven incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave. (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check (two calls), 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.