The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 384 incidents between Oct. 2-8, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Activity, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Activity, Cedar Point, Walker.
Activity, N. Steamboat Lake Dr., Laporte.
Activity, First St. N., Pine River.
Activity, Walker.
Activity, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Assault, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Burglary, Lakeside Dr., Backus.
Business, College St., Pine River.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker
Business, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Child custody dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Windsor St., Pine River.
Crime against family, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Dangerous animal, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Cleveland Blvd.., Walker.
Driving after revocation, First St., Pine River.
EMS transport only (five calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Erratic driving, C.R. 8, Bena.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Execute search warrant, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Fight, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire,Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Funeral, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Garbage dumping, 46th Ave. SW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Twin Hills Rd., Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Second St. NW, Backus.
Loose animal, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Loose animal, C.R. 107, Lake Shore.
Mentally ill person, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Missing person, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, Bur Oak Trail, Longville.
Natural death, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Overdose, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Passing on wrong side, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person, Old Housing, Bena.
Person, Breezy Point, Walker.
Person (two calls), S. Fork Rd. SW, Pine River.
Person, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Person, White Wolf, Walker.
Person, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Birds Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Gladeview, Walker.
Residence, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Health Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Residence, S. Thunder, Remer.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Arthurs Point Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Eastview Dr., Walker.
Residence, Herg Trail NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Runaway, Pine St. N., Pine River.
School bus stop arm violation, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
School bus stop arm violation, Main St. E., Remer.
Speed, C.R. 1 (four incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., (two incidents) Pine River.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats (two incidents), Second St. E., Bena.
Traffic stop, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Traffic stop, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Traffic stop, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Eagles Landing, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, Wildlife Dr., Remer.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Second St. E., Bena.
Vehicle, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Violation of court order, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Violation of harassment order, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Warning, (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
