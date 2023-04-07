Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 100 incidents between March 26-April 1, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Front St. N., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Main St. E., Remer.
Assist other agency, probation, W. Fourth St. S., Pillager.
Attempt to locate, Old Housing, Bena.
Business, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, endangerment, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, endangerment, Scearcyville, Pillager.
Crime against family, neglect, W. Seventh St. N., Pillager.
Crime against family, neglect, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Nature Center Dr. NW., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Driving under the influence, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
General, Front St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Mail issue, Beaver Dr. NE, Remer.
Mentally ill person, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Other, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Other, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Other, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Holm Dr. SE, Remer.
Other, Templer Point, Walker.
Overdose, Hwy. 2 NW, Room 5, Cass Lake.
Person, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Potentially dangerous, Andrus Lake, Outing.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker
Property damage, Midway Circle, Walker.
Runaway, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threat, E. Second St. S., Pillager.
Threats (two calls), First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents) Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Welfare, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St., Walker.
Wrong way on one way, Third St. N., Pine River.
