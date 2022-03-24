The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 324 incidents between March 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Swede Lake Trail, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempted, Fawn Trail NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Front St., Pine Rivier.
Burglary, Wildlife Drive, Remer.
Burglary, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Burglary, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 323rd Ae., Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Broken Arrow Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Sixth St. S., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Stony Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Wakonabo Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, White Pine, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Fire, Old Agency Dr., Walker.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Fire, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Gas drive-off, Front St. N., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
General, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
General, First St. N., Pine River.
General, Fourth St. S., Walker.
General, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Hang up, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Harassment, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Division St. W., Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Injured, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Loose animal, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Missing person (two separate incidents), Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Natural death, Swede Lake Trail, Backus.
Noise complaint (two separate calls), Pine River.
Person, Old Housing, Bena.
Person, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Person, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property check, 18th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property damage, First St. N., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, School Lane, Longville.
Removal, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Green Briar, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Timberglade, Walker.
Threat, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Threats, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Threats, C.R. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Through the ice, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle (two incidents), 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Warning (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Second St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Welfare, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Welfare, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Bluegrass, Backus.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
