Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 534 incidents between June 28-July 4, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Accidental, N. Kabekona Dr., Walker.
Accident, no injury, 36th St. NW/68th, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Outing St. NE, Outing.
Assault, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Norway Lake, Pine river.
Attempt to locate, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, First. St. N., Hackensack.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Burglary, Co. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, First Ave. E., Backus.
Burglary, Lichen Trail NW, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Business, Swen Ave. SW, Remer.
Business, Industries Lane, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, King St. S., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 15th Ave., Backus.
Curfew, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Dangerous, Camper, Cass Lake.
Death, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 8, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Old Housing, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Domestic, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 88th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
EMS transport only, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Raccoon Trail, Remer.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Failure to display license, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fight, First St. N., Hackensack.
Fight, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Fight, Walker.
Fight, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Fire, County 118 NW, Backus.
Fire, White Pine, Pine River.
Fire, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Fireworks, Birch Lane, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Harassment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Spruce Ave. Ne, Cass Lake.
Harassment, E. Shore Drive NE, Longville.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Home, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Home, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fifth St., Pine River.
In the ditch, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
In the ditch, 134th St. NW, Cass lake.
Injured, Shingobee Road, Walker.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Mail tampering, N. Hand Lake Dr., Backus.
Mail tampering, Wood Haven Lane, Longville.
Mail tampering, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Mentally ill person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Minor consuming, Tree Frog Drive, Walker.
Motorist assist, Warren Ave. SE, Remer.
Motor vehicle, Beltrami County, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
No parking zone, 64th St. NE, Remer.
Overdose, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Passing on the wrong side, C.R. 1 S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Basswood Trail, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person of interest, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Wayward Trail, Longville.
Person of interest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Person of interest, Second St. E., Bena.
Person of interest, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Possession, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Property, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Property check, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Property damage, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Partridge, Longville.
Property damage, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Property damage, River St., Pine River.
Property damage, Mabel Lake Rd., Remer.
Property damage, Shing Wauk, Walker.
Property damage, Whipholt, Walker.
Property damage, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Interlachen, Hackensack.
Rafts, McBride Drive, Remer.
Removal of person, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, C.R. NE., Longville.
Residence, Edgewater Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, (two calls) 32nd Ave. NW, Walker.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Hillerman Rd., Backus.
Runaway, C.R. 1 NE, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 58 Ne, Outing.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Division St. W., Backus.
Terminal patient, Midway Circle, Walker.
Threat, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Threat, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Threat, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Park Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Sarajac Rd., Longville.
Vehicle, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Old Agency, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/York St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Northwood Loop, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Pine Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, N. Webb Lake, Hackensack.
Welfare check, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
