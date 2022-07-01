Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 468 incidents between June 19-25 including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, First St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury Fifth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Assault, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Assault, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assault, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Third St., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Old Agency, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Business (three calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, First St. S., Pine River.
Business, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Highland Ave. E., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
CO detector, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Complaint, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Complaint, E. Ponto Lake Dr., Backus.
Crime against the family, endangerment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Park Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Front St. N., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NW, Backus, MN.
Domestic dispute, Brook Park, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd. ,Walker.
Domestic dispute, Battle Point Drive, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NE., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Second St. N., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Driving under the influence (two stops), Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Steamboat Loop, Walker.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 39, Longville.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Extra patrol, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, 14th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hardwood, Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off (seven incidents), Front St. S, Pine River
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Hang up, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Hang up, Fox Haven Dr., Walker.
Harassment, This A Way, SW, Pine River.
Home, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Daredevil Trail, Remer.
Injured, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Injured, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Lift assist (four calls), 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Loose animal, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Lost/found, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Mental illness, Norway, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Upper cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Howard Lake, Akeley
Missing person, Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Natural, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Noise complaint, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Midway Circle, Walker.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Old Agency, Walker.
Overdose, 65th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Person (two calls), First St. N., Pine River.
Person, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Property damage, First St. N., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 67th St. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Second St. NW, Backus.
Public assist, Second St./Barclay, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Public assist, First Ave. E., Bena.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Howard Lake, Akeley
Public assist, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Public assist, Hwy 200 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Removal, Starlite Trail, Walker
Removal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Residence, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, (two calls) N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed (five stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Third St., Pine River.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threat, First St. N., Pine River.
Threat, First St. S., Pine River.
Threat, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Threat, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Threats, Bear Path NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Roosevelt, Pie River.
Vehicle, Forbes Park, Pine River
Vehicle, Little Sand Lane Remer.
Vehicle, Front St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Violation of harassment, Wood St. N., Backus.
Violation of harassment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Violation of harassment, N. Steamboat, Laporte.
Vulnerable adult, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Warning, three stops, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warning, River St., Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Rd.., Walker.
Welfare check, First Ave. E., Bena.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Timberlane, Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.