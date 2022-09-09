The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 448 incidents between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, E. Ponto Lake Rd., Backus.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Activity, Norway, Cass Lake.
Activity, Drake Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Activity, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing. Activity, Old Six Mile Lake Rd., Bena.
Assault, Sky View trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Assault, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Backus.
Attempted, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Bite, S. Steamboat Bay, Cass Lake.
Bite, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Bite, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, Third St. SE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, College St., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Careless driving, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Citation, FS 2104 Rd. NE, Remer.
Complaints, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Curfew, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Dangerous dog, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Fox Hill Trail, Longville.
Domestic, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation-IPS, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fire, McBride Dr., Remer.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Midway Circle NW, Walker.
Fire, Kabekona, Walker.
Fire, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Hang up, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Hang up, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River,
Loose dog, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Missing person, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Natural death, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Other, 34th St. SW, Pine River.
Other, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Other, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Other, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Other (two calls), Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Other, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Other, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Other, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Other, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Other, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Other, Shingobee, Walker.
Over center line, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, White Pine, Pine River.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Second St. S., Pine River.
Probation/parole, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Property, 38th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Old Agency, Walker.
Property check, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, River St., Pine River.
Property damage, Third St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Property/land dispute, Magpie Lane NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Little Pine Rd., Brainerd.
Property retrieval, No Name Ave. W, Hackensack.
Public assist, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Removal, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal (two calls), First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Upper Cass Lake, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Repossession, C.R. 4 N., Boy River.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Ladybug Trail, Longville.
Residence, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Runaway, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Seat belt violation, Manders Lane, Longville.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Speed (two stops), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed, (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), C.R. 5, Longville.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Threats, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Third Ave. E./Cedar, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop C.R. 8 E., Boy River.
Traffic stop, Hwy 6. 34, Akeley.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, 76th St. SW, Motley.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Trespassing, Point Landing, Walker.
Trespassing, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Unsafe passing, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Use of tobacco, River St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Rogers Point, Walker.
Vehicle, Fifth St., Pine River.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave. (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (six stops), Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Wild Trail NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Bufflehead Lane, Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.