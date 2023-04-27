Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 115 incidents between April 16-22, including the following:
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 115 incidents between April 16-22, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assault (three calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault (two calls), Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Attempted, Midway Circle, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Birch Forest, Nisswa.
Burglary, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Business, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Crime against the family, abuse, Dorado Dr. N., Pillager.
Crime against the family, endangerment, First Ave. NE, Remer.
Crime against the family, endangerment, 24th St. SW, Sebeka.
Crime against the family, neglect, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, (two calls), Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Execute search warrant, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
General, First St. N., Pine River.
General, Front St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Mail issue, Konakada Ln., Walker.
Other, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Other, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, 18th Ave. SW, Pillager.
Other, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Property, Abbe Ct. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Norway, Cass Lake.
Property damage, York St., Pine River.
Property damage, 71st Ave. SW, Motley.
Property/land dispute, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Public assist, Front St. N., Pine River.
Residence, Rocky Point, Lake Shore.
Runaway, Norway, Cass Lake.
School bus stop arm violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
School bus stop arm violation, Hwy. 210 SW, Pillager.
Shoplifting, Front St. S., Pine River.
Speed (six incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Main St. E., Remer.
Utilities, C.R. 78, Lake Shore.
Vehicle, Birchwood, Lake Shore.
Violation of protection order, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Poncelet Rd., Akeley.
Warning, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest (two incidents), Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker
Warrant for arrest, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
