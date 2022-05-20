Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 449 incidents between May 8-14, including the following:
Accident, no injury, First St. N., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Alert (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Assault, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Mayflower Trail, Outing.
Attempt to locate, 108th St. NW, Laporte.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Old Housing, Bena.
Attempt to locate, 100th St. NW, Walker.
ATV, C.R. 8, Bena.
Bite, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Bite, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Frontage, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Templer Point, Walker.
CO detector, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Complaints, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Fifth St., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Facility, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Erratic driving, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Expired license tabs, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Fight, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Funeral, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off (three incidents) Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Front St. N., Pine River.
Identity theft, Shore Acres, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Loose animal, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Missing person, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Murder, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, First Ave. E., Backus.
Noise complaint, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Noise complaint, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Overdose, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Breezy Point, Walker.
Overdose, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trl., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous dog, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Property, Diamond Point, Walker.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fahrenholz, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Property/land dispute, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Midway Cir., Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Reckless driving, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Residence (two calls), Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence, Kabekona Bay, Walker.
Residence, Big Boy Dr. NE, Boy River.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Residence, Sucker Bay, Cass Lake.
Residence, Clover Trail NE, Longville.
Roadway information (two calls), 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Seat belt violation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Murray Ave. E., Hackensack.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threat, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Threats, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Utilities, Front St. NW, Walker.
Utilities, York St., Pine River.
Utilities, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Utilities, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Warnings (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check (two incidents), Norway Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Traders Loop, Walker.
Welfare check, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
