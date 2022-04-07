Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 299 incidents between March 27-April 2, including the following:
Accident, no injury, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity (two calls), Norway Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Activity, First St. N., Pine River.
Assault, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Assault, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, other, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Bite, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Business (three incidents), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business (two incident), 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Business (two incidents), 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Milton Lake, Remer.
Business, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Child custody dispute, Park Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Crime against family, abuse, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Barclay Ave., Pine river.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Highland Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Driving after cancellation, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Old Agency, Walker.
Fight, Cleveland Blvd.., Walker.
Fight, Gladeview, Walker.
Fight, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, White Pine, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Front St. N., Pine River.
General, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
General, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
General, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
General, Hwy. 84, Longville.
General, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Home, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Identity theft, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Improper lane change, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist, Second St. NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Natural death, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Natural death, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Natural death, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Fifth St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person of interest, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person of interest, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Property, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Property check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Property damage, Front St., Pine River.
Property damage, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, 34th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Windsor St., Pine River.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Residence, Split Shot Trail, Remer.
Residence, C.R. 7, Longville.
Residence, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Residence, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Road conditions, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Roadway information, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Terminal patient, Norway, Cass Lake.
Threat, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Threat, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Threats, Front St., Pine River.
Threats, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Cedar ST. NE, Remer.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Trespassing, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Trespassing, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Vehicle, Variety Lake, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Steamboat, Walker.
Warning, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Old Housing, Bena.
Welfare check, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Wood St. N., Backus.
