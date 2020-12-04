Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 609 incidents between Nov. 22 to 28 2020, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, State 371 NW., Cass Lake.
Accident no injury, C.R. 46 NW., Hackensack.
Accident no injury, Main St. E., Remer.
Assist other agency, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, 36th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Assist other agency, 73rd Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Ma’Iingan, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Germain St. N., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW., Cass Lake (6 calls).
Burglary, Sailstar Dr. NE., Cass Lake (2 calls).
Burgalry, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Business check, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Controlled burn, State 371 NW., Walker.
Crime against the family abuse, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Crime against the family neglect, State 371, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 16th Ave., Backus ( 2 calls).
Disorderly conduct, Sugar Point, Federal Dam (2 calls).
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 26th Ave. NW., Walker.
Domsetic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
EMS transport, 12th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Erratic driving, State 371 S., Hackensack.
Extra patrol, 37th Ave. NW., Backus.
Extra patrol, Second St. NE., Cass Lake.
Fire, Thunder, Remer.
Gas drive off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Harassment, 20th St. NW., Pine River.
Lift assist, Walker, Walker.
Lift assist, Bass Lk. Dr., Remer.
Loose, Bayview Rd., Walker.
Loose, Onigum Rd., NW., Walker.
Motorist assist, State 371 NW., Cass Lake.
Property, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property, Highland Inn. Cass Lake.
Property check, 16th Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Traders Bay, Walker.
Property damage, Second St. NE., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Sailstar Dr., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Park Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Third St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. N., Backus.
Property/land dispute, First St. N., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Property retrieval, Badger Trl., Boy River.
Property retrieval, 36th Ave. NW., Pine River.
Public assist, Gillespie Ave, Pine River.
Public assist, State 371, Pine River.
Public assist, Second St. N., Pine River.
Residence check, Bay View, Walker.
Residence check, Arthurs Pt. Dr., Hackensack (3 calls).
Residence check, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence check, State 6 NE., Remer.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer (2 calls).
Threats, 36th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Traffic incident, C.R. 8 NE., Boy River.
Traffic incident, 44th Ave. SW., Backus.
Traffic stop, 156th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 16th St. Pine River.
Traffic stop, State 200 NW., Walker.
Traffic stop, 24th Ave. SW., Backus.
Traffic stop, 40th St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, State 84, Longville.
Trespassing, 48th Ave. SW., Backus.
Trespassing, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, 148th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Arthurs Pt. Dr., Hackensack.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Stony Dr., Hackensack.
Vehicle, 16th Ave. NW., Backus.
Vehicle, Second St. NE., Cass Lake.
Victim, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, White Pine, Pine River.
Warning, State 371, Pine River.
Warrant arrest, Oak Pt. Rd., Cass Lake.
Warrant arrest, Spruce St. NW., Remer.
Warrant arrest, First St. NW., Cass Lake.
Warrant arrest, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW., Remer.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Little, Remer.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Tilden Trl. SW., Pine River.
Welfare check, U.S. 2, Bena.
Welfare, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Welfare check, First Ave. E., Bena.
Welfare check, First St. NW., Cass Lake.
