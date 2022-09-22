Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 385 incidents between Sept. 11-17, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Assault, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, other, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, Probation, Stony Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Burglary, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Burglary, Jitterbug Lane, Remer.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Business, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Norway Brook, Pine River.
Business, C.R. 1 W, Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine river.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Careless driving, First St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Front St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Crime against family, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Dangerous dog, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, York St., Pine River.
Domestic, Roosevelt, Walker.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Erratic driving, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Fire, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fire, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, Old Housing, Bena.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Y Frontage, Walker.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
Injured, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Second St. NW, Backus.
Loose animal, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Mail tampering, Harbor View, Federal Dam.
Missing person, Park Ave., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Noise complaint, Kalli Lane SW, Pine River.
Overdose, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Paraphernalia, Minnesota ave., Walker.
Person, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Person, Old Housing, Bena.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Person, Pine St. N., Pine River.
Person, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Person, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Ross Place N., Walker.
Property check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property damage, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Property damage, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 29th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Eagle’s Nest, Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, Timberglade, Walker.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River,
Removal, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal, Midway Cir., Walker.
Removal, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Residence, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, E. Five Point, Hackensack.
Speed (four stops), Hwy 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Suicide, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Trespassing, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vehicle, Templer Point, Walker.
Violation, Eagles Landing, Federal Dam.
Violation of protection, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Warning, Third St., Pine River.
Warning, First St. S., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Welfare, Third St. N., Pine River.
Welfare, Second St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.