The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 420 incidents between Aug. 8-14, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Old Agency Trail NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assault, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Assault, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Assault, Rocky Point, Walker.
Assault, Midway Drive, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Bite, Hawthorne Trail, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Burglary, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Burglary, King St., Backus.
Child custody dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Carbon monoxide detector, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Stony Point, Walker.
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Front St. S., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Second St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence (two incidents), Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (five calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, (two calls), Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Execute search warrant, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Fire, 44th St. NE, Remer.
Fleeing an officer, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Fleeing an officer, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, two incidents, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Harassment, Norse Lane SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Fifth St., Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Norway, Cass Lake.
Property check, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Bear Island, Longville.
Property damage, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Diamond, Longville.
Residence, Wildlife Drive, Remer.
Residence, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Residence, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Longwood Pt., Outing.
Road conditions, Wood St. N., Backus.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Oak Point Rd., Cass lake.
Threats, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Threats, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, C.R. 5, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NW/Eighth, Hackensack.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 NW/32nd, Backus.
Vehicle, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Vehicle, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle (two calls), 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of DANCO order, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (eight stops), Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sioux Camp Road, Longville.
Welfare check, River St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
