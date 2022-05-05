The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 344 incidents between April 24-30, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Assault, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, EMS, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, social services, Division St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Boat incident, S. Lake, Outing.
Burglary, First Ave. E., Backus.
Business check, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Business check, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Norway, Cass Lake.
Business check, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Main St. E., Remer.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Child custody dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Front St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Dangerous dog, Jefferson Ave., Pine River
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Maple Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Avens Trail NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Erratic driving, Portage Lake Dr., Bena.
Extra patrol, Main St. W., Remer.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire (two calls), 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 2/Stony, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Avens Trail NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Liquor, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Loose animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Stony Point, Walker.
Person, Scarlet Tanager, Hackensack.
Person, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Person, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Possession (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property check, Main St. W., Remer.
Property damage, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
Public assist, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Reckless driving, Park Ave., Pine River.
Removal, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Rocky Point, Walker.
Removal, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence (four calls), 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Stoneback, Backus.
Residence, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Maple Lake Lane, Longville.
Residence (two calls), Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Wild Pines Lane, Longville.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Traffic incident, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident (two), Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vehicle (two calls), 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Vehicle, Woodley Lane, Remer.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Victim, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Violation of harassment order, Murray Ave, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, Ada Brook Lane, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Warning, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning (five stops), Hwy 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Warrant for arrest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Journey’s End, Longville.
Welfare check, Cemetery Rd., Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
