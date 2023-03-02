Cass County Sheriff's Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 2, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 103 incidents between Feb. 19-25, including the following:Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.Assault, Berry Road NE, Outing.Assault, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.Assault, Spruce St. NW, Remer.Assault, Old Housing, Bena.Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.Bite, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.By check, fraud, C.R. 5, Longville.Crime against family, abuse, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.Crime against family, abuse, York St., Pine River.Crime against family, neglect, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.Crime against family, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.Criminal sexual conduct, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.Domestic, Hazel St. N., Backus.Domestic dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.Hang up, Parker Ave., Pine River.Obstruct with force, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.Overdose, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.Person, Sioux Camp Road, Longville.Possession, Murray Ave., Pine RiverPossession, Murray Ave., Pine River.Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.Sell (illegal substance), Murray Ave., Pine River.Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.Speed, Fifth Street, Pine River.Threats, Spruce St. NW, Remer.Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.Vulnerable adult, Gladeview, Walker.Welfare, White Stone Dr., Cass Lake.Welfare, Bluebird Nest, Backus. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cass County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Crime Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Law Police Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘having daily couples’ therapy via Zoom’ Snowmobile crash leads to stash of marijuana plants Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report Geraldine 'Gerri' Mead Robert 'Bob' Edie Latest e-Edition March 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
