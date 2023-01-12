The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 319 incidents between Jan. 1-7, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Second St. N., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, First Ave. W., Backus.
Activity, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Activity, Birch Lake Dr. (two incidents), Hackensack.
Activity, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Central Ave., Cass Lakae.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 28th St. NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, other, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Pont, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, E. Horseshoe, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 161st St. NW, Cassw Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Complaints, third St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. E., Bena.
Criminal sexual conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous dog, Gladeview, Walker.
Dangerous dog, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Gladeview ,Walker.
Domestic dispute, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Ford Dr. NW, Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Partridge, Longville.
Fire, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Forgery, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Funeral, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Harassment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S, Walker.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Injured, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Loose animal (three calls), Sautbine Road, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Natural death, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Other, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Other, First St. S., Pine River.
Other, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Over the center line, First and Barclay, Pine River.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Person, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Probation/parole, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Airport Road, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Martin Lane NW, Akeley.
Public assist, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Removal, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal, Facility, Cass Lake.
Removal (two incidents), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Residence, King’s Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Maple Lane NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions (two calls), Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Through the ice, Hawthorne Trail, Walker.
Traffic incident, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Third St. SW, Cass Lake
Trespassing, Highland Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Big Bear Lane, Backus.
Vehicle, 23rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Vulnerable adult, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Warning, Roosevelt, Pine River.
Warning (three calls), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, This A Way SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.