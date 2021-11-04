The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 365 incidents between Oct. 24-30, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Park Ave., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Assault, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Facility Center Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Burglary, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Business check (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business check, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business check (two incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business check, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Child custody dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, First St. N., Pine River.
Carbon monoxide detector, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Deer crash, no injury, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Deer crash, no injury, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Deer crash, no injury, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake
Domestic dispute, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Drive by shooting, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, River St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Fifth St., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Midway Dr. NW, Walker,
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Fight, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Flee an officer, Hwy 371 NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, two incidents, Front St. N. , Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
General, Cedar Shores, Hackensack.
General, Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
General, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Highland Inn Rd., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Front St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Old Agency, Walker.
Home, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Timberlane, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 SW/14th St., Backus.
In the ditch, Ox Yoke Rd. NW, Backus.
Injured, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, N. Little, Remer.
Lift assist, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Mail, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Motorist assist, C.R. 11 NW, Longville.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84/York St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Boone Point Rd., Hackensack.
Person of interest, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Possession, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Property check, Brook Park, Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property/land dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, John Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Property retrieval, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Public assist, Second St. N, Pine River.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal (two calls), 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, S. Thunder, Remer.
Residence, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence (two calls), Second Point, Walker.
Residence, First Ave. NW, Federal Dam.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Breezy Point, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Residence, 15th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Runaway, Steamboat Drive, Walker.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Speed, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Texting while driving, First St. N., Pine River.
Threat, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Threat, Birch Park Dr. NW, Backus.
Threat, Wakonabo Dr., Cass lake.
Threat, Mabel Lake Dr., Remer.
Threat, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Threats, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Aspen Lane, Longville/
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 116th St. NE, Federal Dam.
Unsafe passing, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, N. Steamboat Lake Dr., Laporte.
Vehicle, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Indian Trail Lane, Pine River.
Vehicle, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warnings (six stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/CR 44, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass Frontage Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
