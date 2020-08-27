The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 443 incidents between Aug. 16-22, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury (two separate calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Main St. W., Remer.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Assault, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assault, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, EMS, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
ATV incident, Warbler Dr., Hackensack.
Bite incident, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Walker Bay Rd., Walker.
Burglary, S. High Banks, Deer River.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check (two incidents), Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Business check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Business check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, York St., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Complaint, Sweet Fern Lane, Akeley.
Complaint, 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Complaint, Buckshot Trail, Hackensack.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Tobique Road NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, Midway Circle NW, Walker.
Fight, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Kalli Lane SW, Pine River.
Fire, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, York St., Pine River.
Harassment, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Railroad Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Illegal fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Missing person, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Missing person, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Motor vehicle, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Natural death, 35th St. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Main St., Federal Dam.
Noise complaint, Barclay Dr., Longville.
Over center line, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Overdose, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Pedestrian accident with injuries, Y Frontage Rd. ,Walker.
Property, Hardy Lane, Longville.
Property, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Property, First St. N., Pine River.
Property, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Property check, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Third St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Journey’s end Longville.
Property retrieval, Quail Lane NE, Longville.
Property retrieval, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property retrieval, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 Frontage, Walker.
Removal of person, White Cloud (two calls), Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Removal of person, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person (two calls), 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Residence, Shingobee Road, Walker.
Residence, Pine Cliff Rd., Walker.
Residence, Towering Pines, Hackensack.
Residence, Agency Bay, Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Tianna Drive, Walker.
Residence, Bayview loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Residence, Herg Trail NW, Hackensack
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Road, conditions, Vine St., Walker.
Runaway, First St. N., Pine River.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Seat belt violation, John Moose Dr., Cass Lake.
Speed, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Stop sign violation, River St., Pine River.
Threats, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 22nd Ave. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Trespassing, First Ave. E., Backus.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 62nd St. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Diamond Point Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Warning, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Welfare, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare (two calls), Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Ryans Circle NE, Bena.
Welfare check, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Old Agency, Walker.
Welfare check, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.