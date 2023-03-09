Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 96 incidents between Feb. 27-March 5, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Activity, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Norway, Cass Lake.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Assist other agency, other, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Bite, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Domestic, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, S. First St., Cass Lake.
Fight, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Garbage, Norway Lake, Pine River.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
Harassment, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Home, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Boy River.
Other, 88th Ave. NE, Swatara.
Other, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Public assist, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Runaway, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops) Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Maple Leaf Dr. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Warrant for arrest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
