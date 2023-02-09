The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 326 incidents between Jan. 29-Feb. 4, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury (two calls), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Accident with injuries, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Activity, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Activity, Rogers Point, Walker.
Activity, Narrows Lane, Walker.
Assault, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Bite, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Burglary, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Chimney fire, Steamboat, Walker.
Complaints, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Domestic, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Domestic, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Facility, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Garden St., Walker.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Escape, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Extra patrol, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Big Boy Dr., Boy River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
General, Front St. N., Pine River.
General, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 20th ST. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Harassment, Red Maple Road, Akeley.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, College St., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Home, Northumbria, Pine River.
Home (two calls), Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Wakonabo Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Injured, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Carpenter St., Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Loose animal, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Loose animal , C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Loose animal, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Neglect/abuse, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Person, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Person, Kingston Way, Walker.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Probation/parole, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Martin Lane NW, Akeley.
Property retrieval, Breezy Point, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, Wood St. N., Backus.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Removal, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 5, Longville.
Residence, N. Kabekona Dr., Walker.
Residence, 29th Ave. SW, Backus.
Residence, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Iowana, Bena.
Residence, W. Five Point, Hackensack.
Residence, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1;, Pine River
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Threat, Walker Bay, Walker.
Threats, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Threats, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, Wood St. N., Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 64 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Midway Circle, Walker.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Welfare check, White Pine, Pine River.
Welfare check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, N. Pleasant Lake, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
