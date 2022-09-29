The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 424 incidents between Sept. 18-24, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Arthur’s Point Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Abandoned vehicle, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Assault (two incidents), Midway Circle, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 29th st. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, Waboose Trail NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Front St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Timberlane, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Attempt to locate, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Peters Pond, Federal Dam.
Business, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Fifth St., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Child custody dispute, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Birchwood Dr., Hackensack.
Criminal sexual conduct, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Blue Granite, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Domestic, Long Beach, Hackensack.
Domestic, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
EMS transport only, Fifth St., Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Fifth St., Pine River.
Extra patrol, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Extra patrol, Division St. W., Backus.
Failure to display lights, Wakonabo Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Timberlane, Walker.
Flee an officer, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Gas driveoff, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hang up, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Hang up, Midway Circle, Walker.
Harassment, Old Housing, Bena.
Harassment, The Warehouse, Pine River.
Harassment, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Harassment, Germain St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Identity theft, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, Mister Twister, Remer.
Injured, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Main St., Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 8 NE, Longville
Motor vehicle, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Natural, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Person, Nature’s Trail, Federal Dam.
Possession, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Property damage, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, First St. N., Pine River.
Property retrieval, York St., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Public assist, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Public assist, York St., Pine River.
Public assist, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Removal, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Repossession, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Residence, (two calls) 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Residence, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence, Peppermint Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Residence, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, Second St. S., Walker.
Runaway, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Runaway, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threat, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Threats, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Point Landing, Walker.
Trespassing, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, First St. SE, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Sugar Maple, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Violation of protection order (two calls), C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Vulnerable adult, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Fourth St. S.,. Walker.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
