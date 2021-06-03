The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 459 incidents between May 23-29, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assault, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assault, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
ATV, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Boat incident, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Macemon Road, Remer.
Business, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business (three calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, First St. NW, Cass lake.
Business, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Park Ave. NE, Remer.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Sioux Camp Rd., Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Disorderly conduct, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 8, Bena.
Domestic, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Front St. S., Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Fifth St., Pine River.
Expired license tabs (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol (two calls), Second St. N., Pine River.
Fight, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Fleeing an officer, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Funeral, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Garbage dumping, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Windy Lake Rd. NE, Swatara.
Harassment, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Identity theft, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person (two calls), Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Old Housing, Bena.
Missing person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Natural causes, 35th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Person of interest, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Front St. N., Backus.
Person of interest, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Property, Clover Trail NE, Longville.
Property, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Property damage, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Cooks Loop, Walker.
Property/land dispute, First St. N., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Property retrieval, First St. S., Hackensack.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Residence, Hillsdale Way, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 157 NE, Boy River.
Residence, Danens Dr. NE, Remer.
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Indian Hills Rd., Hackensack.
Road conditions, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Road conditions, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Terminal patient, Fledgling Way, Akeley.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwys. 371/84, Pine River.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Vehicle, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, First St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Midway Circle, Walker.
Vehicle, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order (four calls), Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Violation of harassment order, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Second St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy, 2, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Wood St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Portage Rd., Bena.
Welfare check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Welfare check, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
