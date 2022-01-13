The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 335 incidents between Jan. 2-8, 2022, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Steamboat, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Highland Ave. E., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Nature Center Dr., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, First St. N., Pine River.
Assist other agency, other, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, First St. S., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, probation, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Attempted, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine river.
Business, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
CO detector, Front St. N., Backus.
CO detector, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Breezy Point, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Distracted driving (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, King St. S., Backus.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, N. Steamboat Lake, Laporte.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Home, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Lift assist, Harbor View, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Cranberry, Walker.
Loose animal, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Neglect/abuse, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Noise complaint (two calls), Norway Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Person, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous dog, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Property check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Removal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Glengarry Lane, Walker.
Residence, Krussow Dr., Remer.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Roadway information, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Runaway, First St. N., Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Norway, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Second St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Threats, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Threats, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Threats, S. Lake, Outing.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Backus.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Durkee St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Washburn Ave. E., Backus.
Trespassing, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Victim, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42/Barclay, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, two calls, First Ave. E., Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Welfare check, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Fourth St. S., Walker.
