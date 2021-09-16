The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 447 incidents between Sept. 5-11, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Stony Point, Walker.
Accident, no injury, First St. S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine river.
Accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Shingobee Dr. NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW/Ah-Gwah-Ching Rd., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Attempted, Forest Service 2321 Rd. NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
ATV, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Business check (two calls), First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Child custody dispute, Park Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Rocky Point, Walker.
Complaint, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Wild Rice Dr., Bena.
Criminal sexual conduct, Oak Point Rd., Cass lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Dangerous dog, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Domestic, Dove Trail NW, Backus.
Domestic (two separate incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic, Fifth St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute (two separate incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
EMS transport only, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Escape from custody, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Extra patrol, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Fireworks, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Gun, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Hang up, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Loose animal, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Lost/found, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Mail, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, White Pie Dr., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Front St. S., Pie River.
Natural death, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Natural death, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
No parking zone, Second St./Barclay, Pine River.
Overdose, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Person of interest, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 24 third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person of interest, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Property, Front St., Pine River.
Property, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property, Whipholt, Walker.
Property, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Property, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
Property, Shady Lane NE, Outing.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Property damage, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Front St. S., Pine River.
Reckless driving, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Partridge Dr., Longville.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence, Kingbird Trail, Longville.
Residence, Glenmar Dr. NE, Longville.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Point Lane NW, Federal Dam.
Residence, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine river.
Road conditions, Vermillion Lake Rd., Remer.
Road conditions, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Runaway, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (four incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St. (three incidents) Pine River.
Threat, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Threats, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Boysenberry, Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Truant, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Vehicle, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 122nd St.. NW, Laporte.
Vehicle, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Warning (10 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave/River St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Welfare check, two incidents, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 46 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Grouse Loop, Walker.
