The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 465 incidents between July 10-16, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Assist other agency, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate (two incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Birch Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Burglary, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Lake, Outing.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Lake Lane Trail, Walker.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84 N., Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Old Agency, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Fire, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fire, Park Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Fire, Hillaway Dr., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents) Hwy. 200, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Harassment, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Harassment, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River
Harassment, Suzanne Dr., Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, E. Ponto Lake, Backus.
Lift assist, Lake Ada, Pine River.
Lift assist (three calls), 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Plummer, Outing.
Lift assist, Fourth Ave. NW, Longville.
Mail, Town Line Dr., Longville.
Mentally ill person, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Missing person, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Missing person, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Natural death, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Over the center line, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Overdose, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Overdose, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Person, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Person, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Property (two calls), Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Property, Birch Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Property damage, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Reckless driving, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Solviken Dr., Longville.
Removal, Rocky Point, Walker.
Removal, Lost Lake Rd., Lake Shore.
Removal, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Residence, Hillerman Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Fort Thunder, Remer.
Residence, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Residence, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence, W. Big Portage, Backus.
Residence, Feathermoss, Outing.
Residence, Cedar Trail NE, Remer.
Residence, Roosevelt, Outing.
Residence, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Roadway information, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Seat belt violation, Park Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (five stops), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW (two stops), Walker.
Speed, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threats, Onigum Rd. N.W., Walker.
Threats (two incidents), Breezy Point, Walker.
Threats, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Little Wolf Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing (two incidents), Highland Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Rose Bush Lane NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vehicle, Cozy Lodge, Longville.
Vehicle, Pine Mountain, Backus.
Vehicle, Shady Knolls, Walker.
Vehicle, Breezy Point Cir., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Timberlane, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Warning (five stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning two stops), Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
