Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 353 incidents between Oct. 16-22, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Main St. E., Remer.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, Third Ave. E, Federal Dam.
Assault, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, King St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Bite, Sundew Trail, Remer.
Burglary, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Business, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Main St. E., Remer.
Complaint, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Complaints, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Criminal sexual conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Dangerous dog, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, 12th Ave. SW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Prospect Place E., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Domestic, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Eastburn Rd., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Driving under the influence, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Partridge, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
General, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
General, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Dutchman Lane, Outing.
Harassment, Old Housing, Bena.
Harassment, College St., Pine River.
Harassment (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Improper lane change, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Instruction permit violation, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Lift assist, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, First St. N., Pine River.
Mental illness, Main St. E., Remer.
Mentally ill person, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Bearberry, Hackensack.
Overdose, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Person, C.R. 8, Bena.
Person, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property, 67th St. NW, Walker.
Property check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Pine Mountain, Backus.
Property damage, Old Housing, Bena.
Property damage, Paul Bunyan Trailside, Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property retrieval, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Gladeview, Walker.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, King St. N., Backus.
Removal, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Residence, Glengarry Lane, Walker.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Bluebill Trail, Longville.
Residence (two calls), 52nd St. NE, Remer.
Residence, S. Steamboat, Cass Lake.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, Pine Mountain, Backus.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Speed, (three stops) Fifth St., Pine River
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat (three incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Trespassing, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, N. Little Boy, Remer.
Vehicle, Park Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 38th Ave. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (three stops), Pine River.
Warning, First. St., (two stops), Pine River.
Welfare, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Cougar Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, 10th St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Shing Wauk Dr, Walker.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
