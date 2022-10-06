The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 414 incidents between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Abandoned vehicle, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Glen Mechelke, Outing.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Assault, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Assault, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Boysenberry, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, other, Hwy. 371/Trefoil Drive, Backus.
Assist other agency, Probation, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Attempt to locate, Second St. SW, Pine river.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Bite, 12th St. NE, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Baywatch Trl, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business (two calls), 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. NW, Walker.
Business, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Careless driving, River St., Pine River.
Complaint, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Complaint, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Complaint, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Crime against family, endangerment, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Deer accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Disorderly conduct, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Pike Bay Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, First St. N., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Extra patrol, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fight, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Corner Store, Backus.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Inattentive driving, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Mail, Edgewater Dr., Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, Division St. W., Backus.
Motor vehicle, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Neglect/abuse, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Overdose, Y Frontage, Walker.
Overdose, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Person, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Person, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property check, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, W. Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Divison St. W., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Isle Harbor Lane, Federal Dam.
Public assist, Norman Point, Longville.
Removal, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Second St. S, Walker.
Removal, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Partridge, Lognville.
Repossession, Park Ave. W., Backus.
Repossession, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Repossession, 62nd St. NE, Remer.
Residence, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence, White Pine, Pine River.
Residence (two calls), Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Reisdence, Pine Cliff Rd., Walker.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine river.
Stop sign violation (two incidents), Barclay and Fifth, Pine River.
Threat, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Threat, N. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville
Threat, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Threat, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Threats, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Threats, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Threats, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Truant, First St. N., Pine River.
Use of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Pike Bay Lane NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Violation of harassment order (two), Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, First St. S., Pinew River.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Midqway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Welfare check (two calls), C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Summerhill Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
