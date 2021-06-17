The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 439 incidents between June 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Forest Service Road 2164 NE, Bena.
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 157 NE, Boy River.
Abandoned vehicle, York St., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, Forest Service Road 2721 NE, Remer.
Abandoned vehicle, Six Mile Lake Road NE, Bena.
Accident, no injury, Park Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Iowana Beach Road, Bena.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury Eighth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Shingobee, Walker.
Accident with injuries, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Accident with injuries, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Accident with injuries, Front St. S., Pine River.
Allow illegal operation of motor vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Assault, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Assault, Six Mile Lake Rd. NE, Bena.
Assault, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Natures Court, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Ryans Lane NE, Bena.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Bachelor Rd., Hackensack.
Burglary, Lakeside Drive, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business (two checks), Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Federal Dam.
Complaints, Second St. N., Pine River.
Deer crash, no injury, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Outing St. NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Drive by shooting, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Erratic driving, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Birchwood Ave., Walker.
Extra patrol, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Wintergreen, Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Fire, Glenmar Dr. NE, Longville.
Fireworks, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Forgery, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Hang up, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Front St. W., Walker.
Harassment, Child Lake Trail, Hackensack.
Harassment, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Home, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Loose dog, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Loose dog, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Loose dog, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Missing person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Motor vehicle, Diamond, Longville.
Natural death, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Overdose, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person, Steamboat, Walker.
Person, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Potentially dangerous, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property, Bluebill Trail, Longville.
Property, First Point Drive, Walker.
Property damage, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Property damage, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property damage, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Grover Ave. W., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Magpie Lane NW, Backus.
Public assist, Prairie Rose, Cass lake.
Public assist, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Public assist, Front St. N., Backus.
Reckless driving, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Residence, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Residence, Stony Point, Walker.
Residence, County 5, Longville.
Residence, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Residence, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Eagle Pines, Hackensack.
Residence, Blueberry Trail, Longville.
Road conditions, Hwy. 87 Backus.
Road conditions, Second Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Road conditions, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Threats, Grant Utley Cass Lake.
Threats, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Front St. N, Pine River.
Trespassing, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, Industrial Park, Walker.
Violation of DANCO order, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Violation of DANCO order, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, (seven incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Mill Street, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, King St. S., Backus.
Welfare check, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Windsor St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Big Boy Dr. NE, Boy River.
