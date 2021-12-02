Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 609 incidents between Nov. 21-27, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Accident no injury, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Accident no injury, Front St., Pine River.
Assault, Little Sand Ln., Remer (two calls).
Assist other agency, 68th Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Front St., Pine River.
Assist other agency-Social Services, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8, Bena.
Attempt to locate, 32nd Ave., Backus.
Attempt to locate, 140th St., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 200, Remer.
Burglary, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Business, 110 First St., Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Business, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371, Hackensack.
Business, Lake, Outing (two calls).
Business, Ash Ave., Cass Lake (two calls).
Business, First St., Pine River.
Business, Mill St., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Front St., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Business, Hwy 2, Cass Lake.
Business, Minneosta Ave., Walker.
Business, Ash Ave., Cass Lake.
Careless driving, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St., Remer.
Compliance check, Backus.
Crime against family-abuse, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family-abuse, 48th St., Pine River.
Crime against family-neglect, Facility, Cass Lake.
Crime against family-neglect, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Crime against family-neglect, Oak Point, Cass Lake.
Crime against family-neglect, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th St., Pine River.
Distracted driving, Hwy 371, Pine River.
Domestic, Long Bow Trl., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Third St., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 8, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Midway Dr., Walker.
Driving after cancellation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving after cancellation, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fight, Cedar Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, First St., Cass Lake.
Funeral, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Funeral, Division St., Walker.
Gas drive off, Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
General, Eighth St., Backus.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hang up, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Hang up, Fourth St., Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In ditch, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Ziers Ln., Outing.
Lift assist, Hwy 6, Outing.
Lift assist, Sand Lake Dr., Backus.
Lift assist, Hazel St., Backus.
Mentally ill person, Summit Ave., Walker.
Neglect/abuse, 12th St., Pine River.
Overdose, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Person, 60th Ave., Cass Lake.
Possession, C.R. 5, Longville.
Property, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, York St., Pine River.
Public assist, Steamboat, Laporte.
Removal, Horseshoe, Backus.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, First St., Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Residence, 28th Ave., Hackensack.
Residence, Lindy Ln., Remer.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Lakeshore, Cass Lake.
Residence, 64th Ave., Hackensack.
Residence, Duck Point, Cass Lake.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Swift Lake, Remer.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, 12th Ave., Backus.
Residence, Pinnacle, Hackensack.
Road conditions/hazards, Second St., Cass Lake.
Runaway, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Park (two incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy 371/Barclay (three incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Ridge (two incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy 371, Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Through ice, Pikie Point, Longville.
Traffic stop, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy 371, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hackensack.
Truant, Hidden, Walker.
Unsafe pass, Hwy 371, Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 118, Backus.
Vehicle, 16th St., Backus.
Vehicle, Whipple Ave., Hackensack.
Vehicle, First St., Cass Lake.
