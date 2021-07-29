The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 474 incidents between July 18-24, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Stony Point, Walker.
Accident with injuries, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Rapala Dr. NE, Remer.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, River St., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Pike Bay Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, King St. S., Backus.
Burglary, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Burglary, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Burglary, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Business, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business (two incidents), Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
By check, swindle, Wild Rice Dr., Bena.
By check, swindle, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Careless driving, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Child restraint violation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Breezy Point, Walker,
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaints, 38th Ave. NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Buxton Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic, Central Ave., Bena.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 46 W, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Park Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass lake.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371, Backus.
EMS transport only (two calls), seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Swede Lake Trail, Backus.
Equipment violation, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired driver’s license, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Front St., Pine River.
Fight, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Fight, Templer Point, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, 38th Ave. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Illegal fire, Pine St., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Norway, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, 40th Ave. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Lift assist (two calls), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Lift assist, RAC Rd. NE, Longville.
Lift assist, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Loose animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Missing person, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, C.R. 8 NE ,Bena.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371/Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Natural death, Fernhurst Dr., Hackensack.
Neglect/abuse, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
No parking zone, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave. (two incidents), Walker.
Person of interest, Second Point, Walker.
Person of interest, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Person of interest, RAC Rd. NE, Longville.
Person of interest. 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fifth St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Possession, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Possession of alcohol, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property, Main St. E., Remer.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property (two calls), 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Property, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property damage, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, Smoky Point, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Lakeside Park, Remer.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 28th St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Breezy Point, Walker.
Removal, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal, 108th St. NW Walker.
Removal, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Removal, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, W. Lower, Remer.
Residence, Sunflower, Outing,
Residence, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Roadway information, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Speed, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Park Ave., Walker.
Threat, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Threats, C.R. NE, Federal Dam.
Threats, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Threats, Second Ave., Bena.
Threats, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, C.R. 8 NE, Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Trespassing, First St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Breezy Point, Walker.
Vehicle, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Vehicle, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Warrant for arrest (two incidents), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Portage, Bena.
Welfare, York St., Pine River.
Welfare, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
