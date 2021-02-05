The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 323 incidents between Jan. 24-30, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Ox Yoke Road, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Old Housing, Bena.
Activity, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Activity, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, River St., Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Front St. S., Backus.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Midway Circle, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency (other), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary, King St. S., Backus.
Burglary, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Noel Trail NW, Walker
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Burglary, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Business, Shingobee, Walker.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Industrial, Pine River.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Child custody dispute, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic, College St., Pine River.
Domestic, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Tenth St., Walker.
Erratic driving, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Extra patrol, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Failure to keep to the right, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Harbor View Lane, Federal Dam.
Fire, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Hang up, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Breezy Point, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hazel St. N., Backus.
In the ditch (two incidents), 24th St. SW, Backus.
In the ditch, First St. S., Hackensack.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Mail, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Nature’s Pond Dr., Backus.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Person of interest, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Person of interest, Cedar Point, Walker.
Person of interest, King St. N., Backus.
Person of interest, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Property, Co. 4, Remer.
Property, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Removal, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 65th Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Timberglade, Walker.
Residence, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Residence two calls), C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Rapala Dr. NE, Remer.
Residence (two calls), Tower View, Hackensack.
Residence (two calls), Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Peninsula Road, Outing.
Residence, Maple Leaf, Walker.
Residence, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
Residence, Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Suicide, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Suicide, Tall Timber, Hackensack.
Threat, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Threat, Midway Circle, Walker.
Traffic incident, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 60th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, Wild Rice Dr., Bena.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Violation of court order, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Warning, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 69th Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Welfare check, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
