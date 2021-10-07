The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 433 incidents between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Abandoned vehicle, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, First Ave. E., Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Tianna Trail, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine river.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, other, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Pine Mountain Rd. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Division St. W., Backus.
Boat incident, Midway Dr., NW, Walker.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Burglary (two incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Burglary, Roosevelt, Outing.
Child custody dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Child custody dispute, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, First St. N., Pine river.
Crime against family, endangerment, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, S. Thunder Lake Rd. NE, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, Golf Course Road, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Midway Circle, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Domestic, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Boysenberry, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Rice Portage, Backus.
Extra patrol, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Funeral, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Journey’s End, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, First St. S., Hackensack.
Home incident, Fourth St. SW., Backus.
Illegal fire, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Fourth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Island Lake Dr., Backus.
Motor vehicle, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Motor vehicle, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Overdose, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Passing on wrong side (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person of interest, Front St. W., Walker.
Person of interest, Spring Beach Dr., Pine River.
Person of interest, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Barclay and River, Pine River.
Property damage (two calls), Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property damage, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Property/land dispute First St. S., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Traders Bay, Walker.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Public assist, Golf Course Dr., Walker.
Removal, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Removal, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Residence, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence, Partridge Dr., Longville.
Residence, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Jigs B Bass, Remer.
Residence, Split Shot Trl., Remer.
Residence, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence, Hawk Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Road conditions, Front St., Pine River.
Seat belt violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Shoplifting (three calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (five stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Terminal patient, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Threats, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Glenmar Dr. NE, Longville.
Traffic incident, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Traffic incident, Front St. S., Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Utilities, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Boxell Dr. NE, Longville.
Vehicle (two calls), Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Violation of protection order, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Welfare check, Shady Shores, Pine River.
Welfare check, Snowshoe Lane, Boy River.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.