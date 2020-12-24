The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 298 incidents between Dec. 13-19, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Ah-Gwah-Ching Road, Walker.
Activity, Division St. W., Backus.
Activity, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Activity, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Activity, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, White Pine Point Rd., Pine River.
Assault, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Assault, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Sixth St. W, Bena.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Child custody dispute, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Chimney fire, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Chimney fire, Howard Lake Road, Akeley.
Controlled burn, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fourth St. S, Walker.
CVO, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, S. Steamboat, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Fight, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Fireworks, 60th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Forgery, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Funeral, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Garbage dumping, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hang up, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Shingobee Road, Walker.
Harassment, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Loose animal, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Mail, (two incidents) C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Mail, 39th St. NW, Akeley.
Mail, Jackpine Hills, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Ah-Gwah-Ching Road, Walker.
Natural death, Normans, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Overdose, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Person of interest, Pike Bay Lane, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, King St. S., Backus.
Property, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Property check, Island Bay Trail, Hackensack.
Property damage, Front St. S., Backus.
Property damage, Pine River, MN.
Property retrieval, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Breezy Point, Walker.
Public assist, County 1/College St., Pine River.
Receiving stolen property, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Removal of person, Dove Trail NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Residence check, Peppermint, Longville.
Residence check, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Residence check, Tianna Drive, Walker.
Residence check, Horned Owl, Hackensack.
Residence check, Sioux Camp Road, Longville.
Residence check, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Residence check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence check, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Feathermoss, Outing.
Residence check, W. Shores Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence check, N. Bay Drive NW, Pine River.
Residence check, Partridge, Longville.
Runaway, 68th Ave NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threat, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Threats, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, First St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, No Name Ave., Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84 NW/12th St., Backus.
Trespassing, Morrison Lake, Outing.
Truant, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Truant, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Truant, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Vehicle, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, First Ave. W., Bena.
Vehicle, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Vehicle, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of DANCO Order, King St., Backus.
Violation of protection order (two calls), Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave.
Warning, Barclay Ave/Second St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check (two calls), Old Agency, Walker.
Welfare check, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
