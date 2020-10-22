The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 381 incidents between Oct. 11-17, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, 60th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury (two calls), Ketchum Road, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Accident with injuries, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, First Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Journey’s End, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Pikie Point Lane, Longville.
Burglary, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 12th St. SW (two calls), Backus.
Business check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Business check, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Remer.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Partridge, Longville.
Driving after revocation, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Fire, Christmas Point Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Hang up, S. Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Hang up, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Inattentive driving, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist, Cranberry, Walker.
Missing person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Natural death, Berry Road NE, Outing.
Noise complaint, Lakeshore Drive, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Person of interest, York St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Outing.
Person of interest, Forest Service Rd. 2721 NE, Remer.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Pine River.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Kingston Way, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Removal of person, First St. S., Pine River.
Speed (three incidents), Fifth Street, Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Threats, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop (three incidents), Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, First Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW. Walker.
Vehicle, Front St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 74 SW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Ryans Lane NE, Bena.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Drive, Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare, Poquet Drive NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare, Tall Pines Lane, Remer.
Welfare check, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Tobique Road NE, Remer.
