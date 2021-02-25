Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 358 incidents between Feb. 14-20, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Accident with injuries, Old Grade Road, Longville.
Activity, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Activity, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Activity, Co. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Activity, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Attempted, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack
Attempt to locate, Stony Point Camp, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Old Housing, Bena.
Attempt to locate, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, C.R. 83 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
CO detector, W. Leavitt Rd., Outing.
Complaints, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. S., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Shing Wauk, Walker.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Domestic, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Twin Hills Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Driving after revocation, Grover Ave. W., Backus.
Driving after suspension, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Driving under the influence, Front St. S., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
EMS transport (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Extra patrol, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Fire, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Bear Grease Lane, Cass Lake.
Fire (two calls), W. Pleasant Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Fire, First Ave. E., Backus.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak (two calls), Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Shore Acres, Longville.
Identity theft, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
In the ditch, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, W. Winnie Road NW, Bena.
Lift assist, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, 18th Ave. NW, Walker.
Lost/found, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Mental illness, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, First St. N., Pine River.
Motorist assist, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Motorist assist (two calls), Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Motorist assist, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, Knotty Knoll, Hackensack.
Natural death, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Neglect/abuse (two calls), Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Breezy Point, Walker.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Person, Cleveland, Walker.
Property, 26th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property check, Sailstar Dr., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Property damage (two calls), Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Property damage, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Property damage, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Tree Frog Dr., Walker.
Public assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Removal, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Hawk Trail NW (two calls), Hackensack.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, 20th St. NW, Backus.
Residence, Spurge Lane NE, Remer.
Residence, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Residence, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Speed, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Traffic incident, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, S. Walker Bay Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Unsafe passing, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Vehicle, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Bluff Trail NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Vehicle, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, 16th Ave. NW, Backus.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Front Street N., Backus.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check (two calls), Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Andresen Bay, Remer.
Welfare check, Rocky Point Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
