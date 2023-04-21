The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 115 incidents between April 9-15, including the following:
Accident, no injury (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 115 incidents between April 9-15, including the following:
Accident, no injury (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 210 SW, Pillager.
Accident with injuries, 120th St. SW, Motley.
Assault (two calls), Breezy Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, CR 2, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Front St. S., Pine River.
Bite, Crow Wing Circle, Pillager.
Burglary, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Templer Point, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Circle, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Domestic, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Quarterdeck, Nisswa.
Driving after suspension, Second St., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Garbage, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Garbage, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Midway Circle, Walker.
Harassment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Identity theft, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Natural death, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Other, 64th St. NE, Remer.
Other, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Other, Murray Ave. E., Hackensack.
Overdose, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Possession, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Road conditions/hazards, Ridge Road, Lake Shore.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, First St. N., (two calls) Pine River.
Threats, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, Midway Circle, Walker.
Vehicle, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of DANCO Order, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Coontail Lane, Outing.
Vulnerable adult, 71st Ave. SW, Motley.
Warning (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 78, Lake Shore.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Gullwood Road, Lake Shore.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.