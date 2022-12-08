The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 363 incidents between Nov. 27-Dec. 3, including the following:
Activity, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Activity, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Activity, Walker Bay Drive, Walker.
Assault, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assist other agency, other, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Fourth St. S, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Echo Pine Trail NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Business (two calls), Lower Cass Lake, Cass Lake.
Business, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Facility, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Criminal sexual conduct, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Front St. N., Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Main St. E., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, First St. N., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Second St., Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
General, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
General, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Hang up, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Hang up, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, York St., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, C.R. 7, Longville.
Lift assist, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
Missing person, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Noise complaint, Old Housing, Bena.
Other, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Other, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Other, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Other, First St. S., Pine River.
Other, White Pine, Pine River.
Overdose, Rocky Point, Walker.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Overdose, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Big Boy Dr. NE, Boy River.
Property damage, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Residence, Sugar Bush, Longville.
Residence, Bluhms Trl., Remer.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence (two calls), Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Residence, Hideaway Place, Walker.
Residence, Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Pine Point Rd.’ Walker.
Residence, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte.
Residence, (two calls), Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, (two calls), 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
School bus stop arm violation, Main St. E., Remer.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Shingobee Road, Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, First St., Pine River.
Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Threats, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Traffic incident, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, 120th St. NE, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Violation of protection order, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (13 incidents), Pine River.
Warning, First St., (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Warning, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam
Warrant for arrest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley
Welfare check, Ketchum Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
