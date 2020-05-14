The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 329 incidents between May 3-9, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Accident, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Lake St., Outing.
Assault, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, social services, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assist other agency, social services (two calls), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Assist other agency, social services, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Assist other agency, social services, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Attempt to locate, 197th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Barking dog complaint, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Bite (dog), Poppy Lane NW, Backus.
Bite (dog), 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Hiram Loop Road, Hackensack.
Burglary, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Burglary, Fisher Point Road, Walker.
Burglary, C.R. 118 NW, Backus
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Cranberry, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Colleen St. SE, Remer.
Complaint, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Timberglade, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Death, Howard Lake Rd., Akeley.
Disturbing the peace, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Expired license tabs, Barclay Ave./Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Windsor St., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Federal Dam.
Extra patrol, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fight, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Fire, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Birch St., Federal Dam.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, 21st St. SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Lift assist, N. One Lake Dr., Backus
Lift assist (two calls), Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Loose livestock, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Mail incident, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, C.R. 63 NE, Federal Dam.
Property incident, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Property incident, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property check, Hiram Loop Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property retrieval (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Public assist, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Runaway, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Seat belt violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1/College, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Threats, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Threats, N. Stony Loop NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Lower Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, W. Winnie Rd., Bena.
Trespassing, N. Stony Loop, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Lily Pad Trail, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Violation of harassment order, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order (two incidents), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Warning, First St./Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Welfare, 23rd St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Eighth St. S., Remer.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Welfare check, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.