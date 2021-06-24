The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 479 incidents between June 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Rainy Lake Drive NW, Backus.
Accident, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Assault, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River
Assist other agency, probation Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, No Name Ave. E., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Front St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
ATV incident, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Bite, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Boat incident, Rainy Lake Rd., Backus.
Burglary, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Pine Drive, Longville.
Burglary, 79th St. NE, Boy River.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Complaints, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Disorderly conduct (three incidents), 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Domestic, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Normans, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 72nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Lake, Outing.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Execute search warrant, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Fight, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fire, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Fire, Willard Lake, Backus.
Garbage dumping, River St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
General call, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
General call, Pine Point
Rd., Walker.
General call, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
General call, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Hang up, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, First St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Home, S. Boy Lake Dr., Remer.
Home, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Mental illness, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Smokey Point Rd., Walker.
Natural death, Fourth Ave. NE, Longville.
Noise complaint, Pine Mountain Drive, Backus.
Noise complaint, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
No parking zone, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Person of interest, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Grover Ave. W., Backus.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Norway, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property, Variety Lake, Hackensack.
Property, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Property damage, W. Long Lake, Backus.
Property damage, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Property retrieval, Division St. S., Walker.
Public assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Public assist (two calls), 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Interlachen, Hackensack.
Public assist, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal (two incidents), Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Portage, Bena.
Removal, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Residence, (two calls), Midway Circle, Walker.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Residence, Maple Leaf, Walker.
Residence, S. Stony Drive, Hackensack.
Residence, Balsam Lane NW, Backus.
Road conditions, C.R. 1/44, Pine River.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threats, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident (two calls), Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Traffic incident, Front St., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Journey’s End, Longville.
Trespassing, Grover Ave. W., Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Second St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Warning (13 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, York St., Pine River.
Warning, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Germain St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 42nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
