The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 302 incidents between April 19-25, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assault, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, N. Stony Loop, Hackensack.
Attempted, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Bite (animal), Midway Circle, Walker.
Bite (animal), Old Housing, Bena.
Boat, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Woodley Trail, Remer.
Burglary (two calls), 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Morriss Point, Walker.
Burglary, Steamboat Drive, Walker.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against the family, endangerment, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Crime against the family, neglect, First St. S., Hackensack.
Criminal sexual conduct, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous (unidentified), Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Sugar Point Drive, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Extra patrol, N. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Fight, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Nuthatch Loop, Backus.
Fire, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Fire, Spruce Lane, Cass Lake.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Harassment, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Home, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Injured person, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Mail issue, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Missing person, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Natural death, Windsor St., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Cemetery Road, Hackensack.
Noise complaint, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Person of interest, White Pine Point, Pine River.
Person of interest, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Vine St., Walker.
Property damage, Town Hall Rd., Akeley.
Property damage, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Central Ave., Bena.
Property/land dispute, N. Stony Dr., Hackensack.
Property retrieval, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Public assist, Templer Point, Walker.
Public assist (two calls), Fifth St., Walker.
Removal of person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, Norway Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, 32nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Road conditions/hazard, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, 72nd Ave. NW, Laporte.
Trespassing, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Trespassing, Hightop Way, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Y Frontage, Walker.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Violation of DANCO Order, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Welfare, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Ross Place N., Walker.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
